Under the slogan “Put them together. Multiply their power”, Apple has begun to more directly promote the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. It is a section on the Apple website in the US and promoted from the home page, which emphasizes this close relationship between both devices. It is the first time that the company has made such a clear promotion of the benefits of the iPhone and Apple Watch, so it is interesting to see how it poses it.

iPhone + Apple Watch: better together

Throughout this page we find ourselves numerous examples in which an iPhone and an Apple Watch collaborate each. Although there are several functions or features that would fit into this category, Apple has chosen the following (and in this order):

Answering phone calls, where the possibility of answering from the watch, making or silencing them is highlighted.

Respond quickly to messages that reach the iPhone, either with emoji, prepared responses, doodles or dictating.

Take photos from the Apple Watch, using it as an iPhone remote control.

Control music with the clock, while we create lists and discover songs on the iPhone.

Record our daily heart rate, being able to consult the history on the iPhone. With the addition of performing fairly accurate ECG tests.

Monitor daily physical activity on the watch to reach a goal. On the iPhone we are informed of trends and we can consult the history.

Use Maps to go to our destination without taking out the iPhone.

Find our devices when we lose them.

Pay with Apple Pay from either one, with the possibility of consulting our payments and where we spend the money thanks to the Apple Card (only in the US).

It is interesting to see the order and tasks that Apple has decided to highlight here. There are nine in total, where all but the camera could get the Apple Watch exclusively if you have a 4G connection. We could go back to the post-iPhone era but surely Apple will give us more to talk about at the next WWDC.

The Apple Watch to live in the moment, the iPhone for history and creation

When a company launches a product for the first time, it has some idea of ​​what its audience will be using it for. As time passes, that idea is confirmed or not. If yes (or mostly positive) what happens inevitably is that the initial idea evolves. The same has happened with Apple Watch.

Apple initially introduced its Watch as a device with a strong emphasis on communication, watch function, and activity and health monitoring. On the watch, the company could stand out with the screen of the Apple Watch Series 5, but it has decided not to. Finally, and over the years, users have given special priority to the latter, taking the first and second for granted.

On this new Apple Watch and iPhone page, there is no mention of the “watch” feature. But we do see how communication (notifications) is the first function on the list. And health care and physical activity, in theory the priority of users, are in the middle.

Marketing campaigns aim to convey a narrative of a product that does not always coincide with the actual uses

Marketing campaigns serve to see how companies understand themselves and their products. It won’t always match what your customers end up doing, but helps us understand the narrative that a company wants to build. Narratives are important insofar as they can push (not effortlessly) one product to one place or another.

With this page, Apple intends to position certain functions of your watch ahead of others. To make them known or to highlight how they integrate with the iPhone. What stands out from all this is how the Apple Watch works for the here and now, while the iPhone is positioned as a device to consult more historical data and light content creation.

Share

Apple promotes the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch on a special page of its website in the US