Apple presents macOS 12 Monterey and these are all the news that will come to the MacBook | Technology

The developer conference is over, Apple closes a WWDC with great news in its operating systems and we are going to tell you about those that will arrive with macOS on MacBook computers.

The WWDC is always marked by the renewals of Apple’s operating systems, both iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS. The latter is the one that interests us, macOS 12 has been announced and its name is Monterey.

The new version of the operating system for Apple computers comes after the presentation of its iMac a few weeks ago. What is expected is that it focuses on both this computer and the MacBook.

This new version comes with a vision in mind and is to be able to combine the use of all Apple devices. This means being able to use the Mac to control the iPad or being able to connect the equipment to switch between them interchangeably.

Continuity in macOS 12 Monterey

Apple seeks to create an experience of extension on all its devices and does so based on Universal Control. This new feature allows, if we have different Apple computers such as an iPad and a MacBook, control both computers from one. In short, now the MacBook trackpad will allow you to move the mouse on the iPad.

The experience that is generated thanks to this novelty is that of an interrupted management between the different devices. In addition, it is compatible with various Apple devices such as iPad, Mac and MacBook. In this way the Apple ecosystem becomes even more functional.

Another novelty that improves the feeling of the ecosystem comes from the hand of AirPlay, now multimedia content can be sent between different devices to be used as speakers. The most practical way to visualize this is to, for example, be listening to music on the iPhone and send that music to the MacBook in order to use those speakers that are more powerful.

Shortcuts are coming to Macs with macOS Monterey. This functionality was only available on iOS and iPadOS devices.. Apple has seen the potential and has decided that the new version of its operating system integrates this feature. In addition, they are compatible with Automator to create much more complex, efficient and faster orders.

Safari has undergone changes and these improvements are based on the redesign of the tab menu. Apple now allows groups of tabs to be created, and they are also automatically synchronized with other Macs as well as with iPhone and iPad. Regarding the overall design, now the address search bar is more compact.

MacOS Monterey release date and supported devices

Apple has not given an exact date about the arrival of its new versions of the operating system to the devices. But what he did say is that from July the public betas of all the renovations that he has taught today will be available. The final version would arrive in the fall of this year. This new version will be compatible with all devices that have updated to macOS 11, Big Sur. The truth is that we have missed a bit of hardware, but the WWDC is focused on software so we will have to wait to know the devices they are preparing.