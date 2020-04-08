Apple has just published on its website the official date on which it will present its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. The appointment is next Thursday, April 30 and with this report we will be able to know how are the sales of Apple products and services, after these months of health emergency around the world.

Remember that also Apple stores outside China have been closed since March 14, and the firm’s stores in China were closed for several weeks in February, which could represent a great impact for the company.

A complicated picture because of COVID19

This scenario is certainly not a surprise, since in February Apple indicated that it would not reach its revenue targets for the quarter due to COVID19. In that same month, the Cupertino firm requested the closure of stores in China and some problems with the manufacture of products were revealed for this same reason, but the problem has worsened significantly since then.

Apple originally expected to see revenue of $ 63 billion to $ 67 billion in the March quarter, but that number is likely to be much lower.

Q2 2019 financial results will be presented on April 30 and we can follow them live during the Spanish night. As usual, Apple will have an official audio streaming in English, so that those interested can follow the presentation in real time.

