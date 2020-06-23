Apple kicked off the first conference on Monday exclusively digital WWDC developer’s story And he did it by renewing the software on all his devices and announcing the use of self-made microchips for the Mac.

The situation of the pandemic by COVID-19 prevented the 31st annual event from taking place in person at the San José, California convention center, but instead of canceling the meeting as Google and Facebook did with their respective conferences, Apple kept it online.

The most important announcement on Monday came from the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, who announced that computers Mac will stop using Intel chips and they will use microprocessors of their own manufacture, thus following the steps of the rest of their devices.

Cook described the day as a “historic day for the Mac”, assured that the silicon chips that the company will manufacture will offer greater performance and anticipated that The new operating system for macOS Big Sur computers announced also this Monday is already prepared to be compatible with these processors.

Apple has been using Intel chips for its computers since 2006, when it abandoned the PowerPC-based processors it used until then. On that occasion, the change of chip provider was also announced at the WWDC conference a year earlier, in 2005.

The bitten apple company already uses its own chips based on ARM architecture, the same one on which the microprocessors announced today will be built, on their iPhone phones and iPad tablets, so with the inclusion of the Mac, all its main products will become dependent on its own technology.

Although the first Mac model with the new chips is not expected until the end of this year, the reason why Apple already proceeded with the official announcement is to give developers enough time to adapt and optimize their software to the new technology, For this reason, it also made more sense to make the announcement during an event like WWDC.

The new iOS 14

Regarding the update of the operating system for iPhone phones, the Cupertino firm revealed iOS 14, which it introduces as one of the main novelties a redesign of the home screen which automatically groups applications by categories.

This is accomplished through the new App Library, in order to maximize options without having to swipe between different screens from left to right or vice versa.

Another novelty of the redesigned home screen is the inclusion of “widgets” that allow obtaining information at a glance such as weather forecast or stock price, and which until now were only visible on the “Today” screen, but not on the home screen next to the applications.

In addition, iOS 14 allows in the text messages application to mark as highlighted and go to the top of the list with specific contacts and conversations; add several new emogis; and enter specific directions for bicycle routes or electric vehicles on Apple Maps (the latter include charging points).

As in the case of the iPhone, the latest version of the iPad operating system, introduced last year, iPadOS 14 was also named, and it is basically an adaptation of iOS 14 with some specificities of the tablet as a handwriting recognition functionality.

Apple’s smart watch, one of its most popular products in recent years, also received its relevant software update with watchOS 7, which presents for the first time a functionality to “help you sleep better”, as indicated by the company.

This option allows the user to set a time to go to bed, after which the device will go into a “do not disturb” state, activate relaxation and meditation applications, and during sleep hours will use micro movements and breath measurement to make reports daily quality of rest.

