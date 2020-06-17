Little by little, Apple’s preparations for the WWDC take shape and are presented to the public. A couple of days ago it was the turn of the Apple Developer app that, in addition to reaching the Mac, was undergoing a major redesign. Today is the turn of the portal where developers can upload and manage your applications in the App Store: the App Store Connect

New design ready for mobile devices

Beyond the redesigned portal, which Apple has given a cleaner interface, with large texts and fewer colors, the main novelty is compatibility: App Store Connect is compatible with iPhone and iPad. Until now, on iOS devices, the relevant app was required to access the portal, while access on the Mac could only be via the web.

Now with this redesign the App Store Connect page is usable both from desktop browsers and from the iPhone or iPad in total comfort. Remember that through the App Store Connect developers can upload new apps, updates, modify descriptions, manage prices of In-App purchases, modify the price of the app, create promotions, etc.

Undoubtedly Apple advances news before the WWDC surely to be able to dedicate all the available time to the presentation of the software news (and maybe some hardware). In this sense, it should be remembered that Tomorrow, June 18, Apple will present the new redesigned developer forums.

From the developers’ point of view, and several post it on Twitter, it is nice to see how this conference, focused precisely on development, is a good time for Apple to facilitate its work with tools and resources. A task that we all later enjoy.

Share

Apple presents a redesign of the App Store Connect, the portal for uploading and managing apps for developers