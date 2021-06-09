Apple prepares two augmented reality devices for 2022 and 2025

Despite numerous announcements from WWDC 2021, one of the great absences from Apple’s launch event was undoubtedly the more than rumored augmented reality devices those that have already been confirmed have been working for a while

For a long time we have seen how Apple established itself as a firm believer in this technology, in contrast to the vast majority of current companies, making a strong investment in the implementation of these capabilities in their mobile devices through ARCore, surpassing even the first leadership of Google in this field.

However, despite the silence of the Cupertino giant, the latest rumors seem to point to a not so long wait. And is that his own statements about an arrival in the “next few months”, as shared from Mac Rumors, the well-known leaker Ming-chi Kuo now adds a more specific period of time, placing the first Apple ad within the second quarter of 2022. Although it does not cease to surprise us that the company’s first announcement in the field of augmented reality will not be an augmented reality device to use.

According to the research report, Apple vendor Genius Electronic Optical is working on a prototype of what will be a full mixed reality headset, geared towards a more VR-centric primary use. And it is that the augmented reality market will continue to be in charge of the already advanced Apple Glass, glasses of common appearance equipped with Genius smart lenses.

Unfortunately, when it comes to these augmented reality glasses, it seems that we will see a new delay that would push your presentation to at least 2025. A wait that, although quite long, does not have to mean the cancellation of the project, as we have seen on previous occasions, and even with other still unpublished products such as smart cars from Apple and Hyundai.