Apple is preparing for company employees return to their offices in Apple Park in the near future. The main objective is hardware engineers who, among other things, need specific equipment that cannot be transferred to homes.

A return in phases and according to priority

Apple’s plans, according to Bloomberg, are divided into several phases. The first phase, where all the employees who they cannot carry out their function remotelyIt has already started in some regions and will be extended to most offices in late May or early June.

In a second phase, scheduled for July, we will see even more employees return to Apple’s offices. This second phase will depend on the conditions of each region. The managers of the different teams are already informing the employees if they are in the first or second phase of the process.

Apple’s priority when it comes to returning to Silicon Valley offices is hardware engineers. Apple has tried to adapt to remote work in recent months, but there are certain tasks that cannot be carried out of the offices / workshops. According to Bloomberg, various hardware designs have returned to Apple Park due to limitations of remote working.

These employees will join a small group that, with all the necessary precautions, have continued to carry out their work in the company’s offices to maintain essential infrastructures. A group that includes data center employees, who deliver software updates and some other priority roles.

As employees wait for their turn to return to their offices, we will see how Apple recovers its normal operation. It should be said that all Apple employees, both in offices and stores, as well as support staff or even bus drivers, have continued to receive their salary without interruptions.

Apple prepares to return to face-to-face work at Apple Park and other offices around the world