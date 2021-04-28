Apple prepares to present results: what can we expect?

In the prior quarter, Apple did not provide any insight into fiscal second quarter revenue due to current economic uncertainty. However, the company now expects revenue to accelerate in the second quarter and that the gross margin is similar to that of the first quarter, that is, approximately 40%.

Analysts expect the reported earnings to be $ 76.9 billion while the Earnings Whisper number, or Wall Street’s unofficial opinion on earnings, stands at $ 0.98 per share. The company expects operating expenses to range from $ 10.7 billion to $ 10.9 billion in the second quarter.

How were the results the previous quarter?

In the prior quarter it exceeded the revenue milestone of $ 100 billion for the first time, driven by strong sales in all product categories, especially sales of the iPhone with 5G technology. It posted revenue of $ 111.4 billion, an increase of 21.3% year-on-year, which beat Wall Street estimates of $ 103.2 billion. The company reported first-quarter earnings of $ 1.68 per share, an increase of 34.4% year-over-year and beating analyst expectations of $ 1.42 a share.

Factors to take into account

Apple expects its gross margin in the second quarter to benefit by about 60 to 70 basis points if the dollar continues to weaken.

It could also benefit from growing demand for iPhones in China, particularly those enabled for 5G, as the country is rapidly moving towards that technology.

The company faced some supply constraints in the first quarter, especially with the iPhone Pro, which it hopes to resolve in the second quarter. Apple could also report higher sales of its Pro product range in the second quarter, including iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and iPad Pro, as customers have shown great interest in these products.

Apple anticipates a quarterly slowdown when it comes to sales growth in the wearable, home and accessory categories in the second quarter. The company saw a higher level of activity in these categories in the previous quarter due to lockdowns around the world. He has also forecast a drop in AirPods inventory, which is customary for the company after a quarter of vacation.

The company remains optimistic about sales of its M1-powered iMacs and iPads in the second quarter, with about 50% of sales of these products going to new customers. He also believes there is wide scope for the iMac to gain market share in the personal computing market.

Furthermore, it is looking to expand its presence in the Indian market and retail stores are expected to open in the future. Currently, the company sells its products online in that market.

Recent Announcements

Apple recently announced that it was accelerating its investments in the US It intends to spend $ 430 billion over the next five years and add 20,000 new jobs in the country. The company also plans to open an engineering campus in North Carolina.

Additionally, the company is also looking to protect the privacy of its users as changes to Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) take effect this week with the release of iOS 14.5. This will make app developers unable to track a user’s IDFA if they choose not to share their privacy details while downloading on the APP Store.

Earlier this month, the company also unveiled a range of products at its “Spring Loaded” virtual event. This included new iPad Pros that will come with an Apple-designed M1 chip and has an 8-core Central Processing Unit (CPU) design.

It also introduced AirTag, an elegant accessory that once associated with an item, helps to track and find things that are usually lost, such as keys and bags.

What do analysts expect?

Sidney Ho of Deutsche Bank Sidney reiterated a purchase rating. Ho said in a research note to investors that Apple smartphones, particularly 5G units, are trending well for the year with minimal excess inventory in the supply chain.

Ho also expects continued high demand for the iPhone as a result of a launch delay last year and believes it will continue to benefit as it controls a larger share of the market.

Overall, the stock has a moderate buy consensus rating based on 21 buys, 4 hold, and 2 sell. The average analyst price target of $ 151.35 implies a potential upside of 12.3% from current levels.