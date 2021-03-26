Apple prepares an ultra-resistant Apple Watch for extreme sports

Apple is evaluating the possibility of launching a rugged Apple Watch for those who practice extreme sports, according to Bloomberg. This model could be presented in late 2021 or early 2022, a launch window in which the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected.

According to Bloomberg, this is the second time Apple evaluates this possibility. The first was produced in 2015, after launching the first version of the watch. The company’s idea would be to launch a product equivalent in resistance to the Casio G-Shock, often used by people who practice extreme sports.

This supposed model would not replace current Apple Watches. The idea is that this Apple Watch Explorer Edition is marketed in parallel to the models that the brand has presented so far. The strategy would be similar to the one currently followed with the Apple Watch Nike Edition.

An even more resistant model

The Apple Watch Series 6, the latest model, is resistant to water immersion up to 50 ATM. The more expensive versions are also made of titanium and sapphire, two materials with a high degree of resistance. However, the new model would go a step further by opting for a rugged case with additional protection.

Bloomberg also points out that Apple, in parallel, is developing new features focused on monitoring exercises in the water (such as swimming). The aforementioned medium, yes, does not detail whether these functions would be exclusive to the new model or would also reach the rest of Apple Watch.

What Bloomberg does mention is that the development of the aforementioned Explorer Edition could be delayed or even canceled, according to the sources consulted.

More and more versions of Apple Watch

Initially, Apple decided to adopt a strategy similar to the one it followed with the iPhone for years with the Apple Watch.. Every time the company introduced a new model, it lowered the price of the predecessor, which became the “affordable” model in the catalog.

In 2020, however, Apple decided to change this pattern a bit with the presentation of the Apple Watch SE, which combines the features of the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5. The objective of this product is to bring the benefits of the Apple smart watch to a greater number of people through its reduced price.

In recent years, Apple has also launched various special versions together with Nike and Hermès, one of the best known fashion companies in the world. If to all these special versions we add, in addition, the variants that Apple launches with each generation (with aluminum, steel, titanium cases, etc.), it could be said that the catalog of the American brand is broader and more diverse than never.

