Apple prepares an iMac with a screen larger than 27 inches and M2X chip

Apple works in a iMac that would replace the 27-inch Intel model, according to Bloomberg. The Cupertino company announced the 24-inch iMac last May, which came with a redesign, new colors and an M1 chip, among other features. Apple, however, shelved the renewal of the 27-inch model. Now, Mark Gurman, through his weekly newsletter (via MacRumors), has given some details about the future arrival of this team.

Gurman believes the next iMac will feature a screen larger than 27 inches. Apple increased the screen size of the standard iMac from 21.5 inches to 24 inches. Therefore, and given that it will include a redesign similar to the current model that will give it slimmer bezels, an increase in the dimensions of the panel is also expected. The journalist mentions that the next iMac will not include an M1 chip, but could come with an M1X chip or even an M2X chip.

The futures 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, to be announced in September, could include an M1X processor. This SoC would inherit some of the features of the current M1, but improving performance and adding greater compatibility with some components, such as support for more than two Thunderbolt ports. Certainly a good candidate for the next iMac.

The iMac of more than 27 inches and with M2X chip would wait until 2022

The M2X chip would be an improved version of the M2, a processor that, according to rumors, could be announced next year. In this case, the iMac that would replace the 27-inch model with Intel would not arrive until the end of 2022. Unfortunately, Gurman does not offer a specific date, only stressing that it is “on the way.”

The last time Apple renewed the 27-inch iMac was in August 2020, keeping, yes, the same design as the iMac released in 2009. The company included new 10th-generation Intel processors, SSD memory in the base configuration, and a version with nano-textured glass on the screen.

In parallel, Gurman has also revealed that the next MacBook will include a front camera with 1080p resolution. Until now, the camera on Apple computers has been limited to 720p. The 24-inch iMac, on the other hand, has a webcam with 1080p resolution.

