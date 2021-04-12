Apple prepares an Apple TV with HomePod and FaceTime integrated

Many have been waiting for an update to the Apple TV for a long time and although rumors indicate that it could arrive soon, the Cupertino company would also be working on a additional device. According to Mark Gurman it would be a multimedia center with an integrated smart speaker and a camera.

In essence, the device would be an Apple TV. You could download applications and games, watch streaming content and so on. The user experience would be enriched thanks to the integrated hardware.

The truth is that recently, the company led by Tim Cook surprised us with the news that it was going to discontinue the HomePod. In this way, the HomePod mini was left in the catalog, a highly valued option, with a lower price, but also with fewer features.

As for the renewal of the Apple TV, rumors indicate that could come sometime in 2021. If so, we may not see the integrated HomePod or Face Time yet, as this new product, is in an early phrase of development.

If the idea is a bit strange to you, it is because you have not yet seen the similar products offered by other manufacturers. The Roku Streambar and Amazon’s Fire TV Cube feature an Alexa smart speaker. In addition, they have active listening microphones that allow listening to the user’s requests at all times.

But if this is not enough, remember that last month there was a rumor that indicated that Apple is working on speakers with screens. Sound like Google Nest to you? Reports released today indicate that the company would also include a FaceTime camera in these future devices.

Apple to launch new iPad Pro with Mini-LED in April, despite chip shortage

During the last weeks we have told you how the shortage of chips has affected different players in the technology industry, including Apple. Nikkei reports indicated that the coup would be such that the Cupertino company would have to delay the production of the iPad and MacBook that it currently offers.

At the same time, rumors continue that Apple could launch an iPad Pro with a Mini-LED screen in the first half of this year. Surprisingly, a Bloomberg report claims that the American company would also launch its new tablets, despite the fact that the supply of components for Mini-LED screens is one of those affected.

The documentation indicates that Apple has managed to control its production process of the new iPad Pro Mini-LED that would arrive to replace the current version with 12.9-inch LCD screens. Bloomberg says the next-generation iPad Pro is still on track to be announced “in the second half of April.”

The company’s new professional device would also come with a new camera, Thunderbolt connection through the USB-C port and, possibly, a new processor based on the Apple Silicon M1.

More on this topic