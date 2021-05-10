Apple prepares a hybrid console with ray tracing

Apple is aware of the importance of the video game sector, and of the enormous amount of money that this moves every year internationally. Therefore, it is not surprising that video games occupy an important place in the App Store, and we are not surprised that the apple company bet, at the time, on Apple Arcade.

We can say, without fear of being wrong, that Apple has been able to strengthen its commitment to the world of video games, but the truth is that, deep down, the apple company has a «thorn stuck» since the Apple Pippin hit the market, back in 1995, the first and only console that the Cupertino giant has launched so far, and one of its biggest failures in the hardware industry.

The Apple Pippin wanted to be a unique console, and the truth is that He did it, but in the worst possible sense, since it became one of the worst game consoles in history. Since then, the company has limited itself to betting on video games focusing on software and services, a situation that, according to an interesting rumor, could change at some point, since Apple would be working, in theory, on its own console .

Apple would follow the Nintendo Switch approach, but with greater power

That is the direction in which this rumor points, which clearly says that the company directed by Tim Cook wants to start with a hybrid design that would allow its new console to be used both portable and in a dock with different connections. The idea is the same as that used by the big N on Nintendo Switch, so no, it’s nothing innovative.

However, this console would be much more powerful than its Nintendo rival, since I would mount a new Apple M-series SoC that would have a high-performance GPU, and that it could even be prepared to work with ray tracing. It’s interesting, but I think it sounds too good to be true. Shaping a GPU capable of working with ray tracing in an acceptable way and being integrated into a portable console, with the limitations that this implies both due to format, consumption and temperature issues, it seems to me almost a chimera.

However, the possibility of Apple launching a console does it is totally credible to me, Mainly because it will be a natural move with which the company could boost its Apple Arcade platform, diversify its business areas a little more and boost its income derived from both the sale of software and those that come from the sale of hardware. .