Apple prepares a glass iPad Pro with wireless charging and an AirPower

Although the first iPad Pro with an M1 processor was presented a few weeks ago, within the American company it seems that already they are working on the product that will be its successor. A successor that, according to Bloomberg, will have a glass cover similar to what we find in current iPhones.

This glass cover would open the door to wireless charging, something that Apple has never implemented in the iPad but in other products such as the iPhone. The aforementioned medium also indicates that the next iPad Pro could be compatible with MagSafe chargers that Apple launched with the iPhone 12. These chargers, remember, have a series of magnets that keep the induction coil in the exact place to achieve maximum efficiency during the charging process.

In parallel, the American company you are experimenting with a reverse wireless charging technology that would allow recharging an iPhone with the iPad Pro battery. To do this, it would be enough to position the iPhone on the back of the iPad, which would act as if it were a wireless charger. This function is also present in products of companies such as Samsung or Huawei.

The arrival of wireless charging to the iPad would not involve removal of the Thunderbolt connector that the North American company has implemented this year in said product. It is a fundamental element that allows the most demanding users to transfer data at very high speed between the iPad and any other compatible device.

The work around this new iPad Pro, Bloomberg notes, is still in an early stage, so some features may change in the coming months. If everything continues as expected, the product would see the light of day in 2022.

Beyond the iPad Pro: AirPower, iPad mini, and a new budget iPad

MagSafe Duo.

Simultaneously, Bloomberg indicates that Apple is working on three other products:

A iPad mini with slimmer bezels. The company has also experimented with removing the home button, an element absent from other models in the family (such as the iPad Pro or iPad Air). This product could see the light of day by the end of 2021. Budget-friendly iPad for students with a slimmer chassis than the current input iPad. This one could see the light of day later this year. Wireless charging mat similar to AirPower, the product that Apple introduced in 2017 but later ended up canceling. The brand is also researching new ways to transfer power wirelessly and over longer distances.

WWDC 2021, just around the corner

This information about the iPad Pro comes to light a few days after the start of WWDC 2021, the annual conference for developers of the Californian company. In her they are expected to present new versions of all their operating systems: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, etc.

It is also rumored that Apple could show the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Apple Silicon processor at the event. These would bring with them a new design and a new processor based on ARM technology.

