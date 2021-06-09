Apple Podcasts subscriptions now have a release date

After a delay of almost a month, Apple has announced that Apple Podcasts subscriptions will be available next week. The global launch of this proposal was scheduled for May, but the company had to delay it to make a series of internal adjustments to the platform and correct some problems in the application.

This Wednesday, according to The Verge, Apple sent an email to content creators in which it updated the launch date of its paid podcast service. “We are pleased to share that the subscriptions and channels of Apple Podcasts to Launch Worldwide on Tuesday, June 15“Apple wrote.

The truth is that since iOS 14.5 was released in April, some content creators began experiencing problems with Apple Podcasts. As reported by some podcasters, episodes were slow to be available. These delays and interruptions had a direct impact on the community, who expected to listen to their favorite content and, consequently, on the metrics.

Weeks later, Apple acknowledged the problems with the Podcasts app, in the middle of sending hundreds of requests to sign up for the podcasters program to be able to offer paid content. “To ensure that we are providing the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels will launch now in June,” the company explained.

Apple Podcasts and an ever-evolving market

Apple Podcasts Enter A World Where Competition Is Fierce. Players like Amazon, through the Audible service; Podimo, in the European market, and Spotify, play to win a place in subscription services. To offer a clear differential in a market in which there are many proposals, they bet on exclusive and quality content.

Spotify announced its paid podcast service somewhat later than Apple Podcasts, however, it started up earlier. The application manages subscriptions on an external page to avoid App Store fees. Of course, creators must adhere to the price range predefined by the company that ranges from $ 2.99 to $ 7.99 per month. However, they will not be charged commissions for two years.

