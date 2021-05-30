Apple Podcasts: Subscriptions Delayed

Since Apple announced, at its Spring Reloaded event, that its Apple Podcasts service would start offering subscriptions from May, there are many expectations that have been generated around this new subscription function, by which the creators of this type of content can establish a monthly fee for those users who want to access them. A model similar to the one announced a week later by Spotify, which undoubtedly saw Cupertino anticipate their plans.

Until a week ago, we thought that Apple Podcasts subscriptions would debut with iOS 14.6, but despite the fact that the latest update of the iPhone operating system is already available, and that it also already has, or so we thought, with the version of the Apple Podcasts app redesigned to support this feature, paid podcasts have yet to appear. Apple announced them for May, but that deadline runs out in a day and a half. Is Apple rushing the month of May to the max?

It seems not, and it is that as we can read in SlashGear, those of Cupertino have recently sent an email to interested parties, in which they inform them that Apple Podcasts subscriptions have been postponed to June. The reason given by Apple for this delay is “to ensure that we are providing the best experience for creators and listeners.” It is understood that during the testing phase some problems will have been detected, and that Apple has chosen to polish them before bringing subscriptions to Apple Podcasts. It is not clear what these improvements consist of in the message.

However, there is talk of some settings in the Apple Podcasts app library, in what we can understand that it indicates a usability problem, and affirms that these adjustments have their origin in the feedback received by users. There are no indications on when we can expect subscriptions, just an ambiguous “in a few weeks”, although it is certain that Apple will be stepping on the accelerator, to get to start offering the service before Spotify launches its.

Apple’s plans are to bring Apple Podcasts subscriptions to more than more than 170 countries and regions, so we cannot rule out that the problems have to do with the globalization of the service.

In any case, if the problem is related to the Apple Podcasts app, understand that we will have to wait for an iOS update that includes the revised version of it, something that, at least for now, no developer has spoken, mentioning its presence in a beta version or something like that. So, for now it’s time to keep waiting, to check with which subscriptions the service debuts.