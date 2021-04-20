Apple Podcasts now has a subscription option

Apple unveiled its new podcast subscription service on Tuesday. The movement, which comes as a response to the recent bets of the industry, opens a new horizon for the Californian technology company when it comes to making its audio program platform profitable.

Tim Cook, CEO of the company, has made this known in the first event – in virtual format – held by the firm in 2021. The new initiative aims to serve to stand up to companies like Spotify or Amazon, both with similar proposals.

Because while it is true that Apple has been in the podcast arena for a long time, its dominance, granted by its early adoption and momentum, has been eroding over recent years. Now, it will try to win back the interest of the respectable with exclusive and higher quality content.

Apple Podcasts and the wide range of services

In addition to increasing Apple’s presence in the podcast segment, podcast subscriptions are also coming to complement the in-house service catalog. This, constantly growing, already has subscriptions for series and movies (Apple TV +), news (Apple News +), sports (Fitness +), music (Apple Music) or games (Apple Arcade).

The options that Apple will offer in its new podcasting service allow users to support creators individually. The function is present in many current content platforms of various kinds, since it represents a logical move in order to attract creators and in order that the content developed by them can be raised to the next level.

Giving the power to choose users, Apple seems to be distancing itself for the moment from a possible completely paid service with a closed catalog for subscription. The latest rumors suggested that this could be a path for the firm to explore.

Podcast creators will be able to choose or not to sign up for the service. This will have an annual cost of $ 19.99, which will give access to the tools to enable the payment wall and the rest of the associated options.

Related