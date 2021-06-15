Apple Podcast Subscriptions Now Available

Apple announced Apple Podcast subscriptions at its “Srping Loaded” event. It is a payment method that allows content creators to profit from their podcasts. In return, listeners can enjoy exclusive benefits. The launch of Apple Podcast Subscriptions It was scheduled for May, but the company delayed its arrival. Now, it is available to everyone.

Unlike other services, such as Apple TV + or Apple Music, which have a fixed price, Apple Podcast subscriptions are individual and the price is set by each creator, while listeners have the opportunity to choose which programs they want to subscribe to.

The price varies depending on the advantages. For example, some podcasters offer early access to programs for 0.99 euros per month. Other creators, on the other hand, provide exclusive content for 4.99 euros per month. Podcasters can also offer free trials. Payments are made through Apple ID. Each user is free to manage the subscription at all times. You can do this through your account settings.

Apple’s commission for subscriptions is 30%. Creators are allowed to combine Apple Podcast plans with other monetization methods, such as Patreon, PayPal, subscriptions in other podcast applications, etc.

Apple also announced a new website for podcast creators. In this portal, the creators can manage subscriptions, track your audience or access tools to create and distribute content through the Apple app.

Apple Podcast channels, also available

Additionally, the company has also activated the Apple Podcast channels, an option that allows to gather all the programs of the same podcaster in a single page. The channels show the programs that are only available with a subscription, the most listened to podcasts or information about the creator.

The discovery channels is another feature coming to Apple Podcast. With this, creators can recommend podcasts from other users, both free and those that offer a paid plan.

Subscriptions to Apple Podcast are available in more than 170 countries and regions. Apple also revamped its application with a new design that offers easier and more intuitive navigation.

