Apple plans to launch rugged watch for extreme sports

(Bloomberg) – Apple Inc. is considering launching an Apple Watch with a rugged casing aimed at athletes, hikers and others who use the device in more extreme environments, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has internally discussed introducing a variation of the Apple Watch in late 2021 or 2022, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

This is at least the second time that Apple has contemplated a robust smartwatch. After the launch of the first version of the Apple Watch in 2015, the company considered a new model to attract extreme sports athletes. The current version continues to be popular with runners, hikers, and swimmers, and Apple has added several sports and activity-tracking features through its annual update cycle. However, Casio Computer Co. and other watchmakers have had strong sales of stronger product designs with added protection.

If Apple proceeds this time around, the rugged version would be an add-on model similar to how Apple offers a lower-cost option called the Apple Watch SE and special editions co-branded with Nike Inc. and Hermes International. The product would have the same functionality as a standard Apple Watch, but with additional impact resistance and protection similar to that of Casio’s G-Shock watches.

The latest Apple Watch models are already water resistant to 50 meters, at the higher end for most smartwatches. But Apple could make a new device more “tough” by giving it a rubberized exterior that would be useful for environments where current aluminum, titanium and stainless steel cases could be prone to damage.

Development of the new Apple Watch variation could be canceled or delayed, people familiar with the matter said. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Apple is also working on new swim tracking features for the Apple Watch. The company usually launches new models in September.

The Apple Watch has become one of Apple’s most important products, although the company does not disclose how much revenue it generates. The device is part of the company’s wearable, home and accessories segment, which generated sales of more than $ 30 billion in its last fiscal year. That made it Apple’s most successful product category other than the iPhone. Apple held 40% of the smartwatch market in the last quarter of 2020, according to research by Counterpoint.

