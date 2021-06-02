Apple plans to create a new operating system for home automation devices, homeOS | Technology

A job offer posted online suggests a new business strategy for Apple. The company is developing a new operating system for the connected home.

Apple does not have one or two operating systems, in its ecosystem of technology products they use many more. For example, iPhones work with ios, Apple Watch with watchOS, Mac computers with macOS and for the streaming market they have tvOS. To these and others, another operating system for the company’s home automation products would soon be added.

The leak was caused by a job offer published on the Apple website. In it, mention is made on several occasions of an operating system that had not been heard before: “all our mobile platforms: iOS, watchOS and homeOS“.

The job offer aims to find profiles of engineers specialized in software to work with Apple Music. “The Apple Music Frameworks team owns the stock of technology that allows the Apple Music experience integrated into the system on all our mobile platforms”, can be read in the offer revealed by Applesfera.

The indications of the job offer give some clues. Apple considers homeOS a mobile platform, so it could be an operating system for portable home devices and not for HomePod speakers. Obviously, it would have integration with Apple Music to listen to music with it.

Under the little information that is available on this novelty, it is possible to speculate on its meaning and possible application. It is possible that Apple is thinking of creating a system for a new product, a new type of smart speaker that unifies and ends up integrating the entire home automation system of the company.

Taking into account that in a few days Apple plans to celebrate WWDC21, on June 7, it is expected that this is when they will give more information about homeOS and the future it could have in the company. We will have to wait until then to leave speculation behind and assess with more information what this novelty entails.