Apple plans a faster watch, which measures glucose and temperature

(Bloomberg) – Apple Inc. is working on new Apple Watch models and health features, including screen and speed updates, an extreme sports edition, and blood sugar and body temperature sensors.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to revamp the line this year, with a model likely dubbed the Apple Watch Series 7, adding a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated display, according to people with knowledge of the plans. Next year, the company plans to update the regular Apple Watch along with a successor to the lower-end Apple Watch SE and a new version aimed at extreme sports.

Apple previously hoped to add a body temperature sensor to this year’s model, but is now more likely to include it in the 2022 update. The blood sugar sensor, which would help diabetics monitor their glucose levels, be ready for commercial launch within several more years.

For this year’s model, Apple has tested thinner screen edges and a new lamination technique that brings the screen closer to the front bezel. The new watch is likely to be a bit thicker, but not in a way that is noticeable to the wearer.

The model will include updated ultra-broadband functionality, the same technology underlying the Apple AirTag item finder. At its developer conference in early June, Apple previewed the upcoming watchOS 8 software update that will allow the device to unlock hotel rooms and doors.

The extreme sports model, described by some within Apple as an “explorer” or “adventure” edition, was in development for launch as early as this year, but is now more likely to launch in 2022. That new model would help. For Apple to compete with robust offerings from companies like Garmin Ltd. and Casio Computer Co.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment. The company’s plans remain fluid and could change, the people said.

Since it went on sale in 2015, the Apple Watch has become a key part of Apple’s product portfolio. Along with the iPhone and iPad, it completes the company’s hardware ecosystem and helped Apple’s broader category of wearable devices, home and accessories generate more than $ 30 billion last fiscal year.

