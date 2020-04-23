Apple plans to launch its first ARM-based Mac in 2021, according to information published by Bloomberg today. Mark Gurman delves into the details he introduced a few days ago, providing a series of data of great interest. All this indicates that, after years of efforts, Apple will make the leap in the most important field of processors to date.

A Mac with ARM processor based on the A14 chip

[Apple] It is working on three new proprietary processors for Mac, known as SoCs, based on the next iPhone’s A14 processor. The first of these will be much faster than the processor on the iPhone and iPad, sources said.

One of those processors will go to a Mac whose estimated launch date is 2021. The existence of various models of this chip indicates Apple’s interest in introducing its own chip to more than one family of computers running macOS. This project is internally called Kalamata, a name that refers to the Greek city and also a variety of olives.

This processor would be based on the A14 chip that will presumably debut in the next generation iPhone 12 and iPad Pro. Its manufacturing process is believed to be based on 5nm technology, compared to the second generation 7nm of the current A13 Bionic. The publication ensures that TSMC will be in charge of manufacturing it on a large scale, as is the case with other orders from the company.

As for the number of cores, Apple would bet big. The A13 Bionic currently has eight processors: four of high performance and four energy efficient. This allows you to match the power and consumption to the actual demand of the device. Well, the first of the ARM chips for Mac will have 12 cores in total, eight of which will be performance and four for efficiency.

According to Gurman, the number of cores will double or quadruple that of some of the computers with an Intel processor. Currently, Apple markets equipment such as the MacBook Air with two cores, with eight cores like the MacBook Pro and with up to 28 cores in the case of Mac Pro. Of course, we must point out that these are different architectures and that one core of one does not equal another core of the other.

Intel independence and ecosystem unification

Apple computers mount Intel processors since 2005. With the arrival of Apple-designed processors to the original iPad in 2010, rumors about a Mac with its own chip began. It is an old rumor, but in recent years they have done nothing but pile on top of each other.

The main reasons that lead Apple to lean towards its own solution would be two. The first, break free from intel and its irregular development cycles in recent years. Such an important component in desktop computers held by a third party is a business risk.

The first ARM-based Mac will be a portable model, expected to launch in 2021

The equipment upgrades that took place years ago and that were increasingly spaced out were partly blamed on Intel. A chip of its own would allow Apple depend solely on herself, putting on the table more frequent internal renovations. The second reason has to do with the development and unification environments of the app ecosystem.

Currently, it is already possible to buy some apps on an iPhone and have lists iPadOS and macOS versions. In addition, Apple has Project Catalyst, so that developers can create apps for Mac from an existing iPad with much less effort. A single chip architecture would allow better use of synergies between different platforms.

So there is still a whole year left to reveal the Apple’s first ARM machine. By then, the company will make all of its plans public.

