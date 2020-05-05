May 5, 2020 | 12:53 pm

Apple took advantage of low market interest rates and its investment grade to put $ 8.5 billion in bonds that mature in three, five, 10 and 30 years.

The Cupertino, California company does not have a need for cash. At the end of the first quarter of the year, it had $ 192.8 billion; however, low-cost borrowing is an opportunity right now.

Because no one rejects free money. Today they lend them between 0.75% at three years and 2.65% at 25 years. If you brought bonds above 3%, why hit the petty cash if you just go to the bond market to refinance? – Zen Trader Mx (@ZenTraderMx) May 4, 2020

Many companies would love to be in Apple’s situation from a capital perspective

Tom Murphy, head of the investment grade corporate credit team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said in an interview with MarketWatch.

Apple reported that the resources raised through the new debt will serve general corporate purposes, including the payment of dividends, repurchase of shares, repayment of debt and working capital.

You should read: Apple iPhone revenue falls 7% as record service revenue records

Apple is not the only station that has used market conditions to its advantage. Disregarding May 4 debt placements, $ 807.1 billion in investment-grade corporate bonds were issued so far in 2020, something not seen by the market, according to Bank of America Global Research.

“It’s a nice reminder that even in this uncertain market, investment grade companies have access to capital,” said Murphy.

Since March 15, 2020, the United States Federal Reserve has an interest rate of 0-0.25%, and with this try to mitigate the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

An extensive list

Some names that have come to the market so far this year are:

AppleExxonMobilPepsiCoVerizonProgressiveBank of AmericaConsumers EnergyDominion EnergyOncorUnion ElectricOne StopNikeProcter & Gamble

Although Boeing takes the reflectors. On May 1, Boeing placed $ 25 billion in bonds, based on its investment grade and despite its operational difficulties.

You should read: Boeing loses $ 641 million in 1Q20, announces cut of 16,000 jobs

(Businesses) have taken advantage of current interest rates and have used debt to pay off credit withdrawals. Many have brought it in cash. With certain companies, there is a feeling of despair, where other companies have used what the market has given them

Rob Peters, director of Intelligize, said in an interview with CNBC.

With information from the Financial Times