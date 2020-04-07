This is an honest and interesting way to earn money.

SET Puebla News

The world remains under the consequences of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic. But some companies, like Apple, try their best to stay active.

There we have as a clear example the constant rumors that they would be about to present their new and delayed iPhone 9 despite the global contingency.

But also in parallel other programs of the firm remain active. Like that rewards project for those who can find serious vulnerabilities in Apple devices.

The funny thing is that the company had to open the wallet these days, after an ethical hacker found a series of vulnerabilities to access the camera of any iPhone.

As reported by Forbes, security researcher and former Amazon Web Services security engineer Ryan Pickren found a total of seven zero-day vulnerabilities in the Safari browser.

Of those seven failures, three could be easily exploited to hijack the cameras of any iOS device and even macOS.

The base exploit requires the victim to visit a website that downloads malicious code to take control of the gadget. But falling for such traps would actually be relatively straightforward.

Pickren informed Apple of the failure in December 2019. They checked for the danger, patched it up, and then gave the subject $ 75,000 for finding the error.

This is an honest and interesting way to earn money.

Source: canaldiez.tv

ARP