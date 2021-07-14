Apple Pay works on a really useful functionality

07/14/2021 at 12:14 PM CEST

Even if you haven’t signed up for the Apple Card, you’ll soon be able to put your purchases in the Apple sales area. Those of Cupertino are partnering with Goldman Sachs once again to convert every Apple Pay transaction in a potential “buy now, pay later & rdquor; opportunity, Bloomberg reports: no Apple Card needed.

Do you know how many online payment counters on the web tempt you to pay with Affirm or Klarna or PayPal Pay In 4 instead of paying the total purchase price at the beginning and then they charge you in installments? It seems that this Apple service will be a direct competitor, with the important distinction that it will be included in hundreds of millions of Apple devices that many people are already using to pay in many physical stores as well.

You can pay in four installments without interest for two weeks if you choose “Apple Pay in 4” or you can pay interest for several months if you choose “Apple Pay monthly”. In addition, they have added that no credit check required and some plans will not have late fees. The post doesn’t say when Apple might launch the service or how much interest it might charge.