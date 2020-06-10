Although its rise has occurred in the current digital era of social networks and smartphones, self-photos or ‘selfies’ are certainly a thing of centuries ago. In fact we can go back to 1839, until photographer Robert Cornelius, who made a daguerreotype of himself in one of those considered first photographic portraits in history.

But the word selfie itself, a self-portrait taken with a camera, usually a digital camera or mobile phone, was posted on an Australian public television Internet forum on September 13, 2002.

Selfies at the time of the Coronavirus

Of the photos that are most seen on networks like Instagram or Facebook, selfies are already social elements. But we cannot forget that we are in the era of the Coronavirus, a global pandemic that forces us to exercise social distancing. This implies that meeting all together in front of a camera is not something recommended, so Apple has been thinking of a solution to keep group selfies but respect the social distance to continue flattening the COVID-19.

But how do you take a group photo if the members are not physically together? Because with Apple’s new technology: the int Synthetic Group Selfi ’, a patent granted to Appl that has been discovered this week that, in the style of a digital composition, Take a group selfie photo from photos, videos, or even live broadcasts of the participants.

Synthetic group selfie

The thing would work like this: One of the users starts taking the photo in the new iPhone application, which enables extend invitations to other contacts to join and appear in the group photo. The group selfie is thus stored as a “multi-source object”, which would allow the user modify individual images as I would like within the group.

All those images are gathered within the first one started by the user, and voila: a ‘fake’ group selfie Regarding that the participants have not met physically, but at the same time full of possibilities, because that means that friends and families who are in different parts of the world will be able to appear in the same photo without having to meet.

When will it be available? At the moment it is only a registered and granted patent, but in the current times of social distancing, we may see this feature launched sooner rather than later.