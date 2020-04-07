         Apple patents an eye tracking system that could be used in future Apple glasses

Yesterday the United States Patent Office issued a new Apple patent regarding eye tracking on electronic devices. The patent focuses mainly on electronic devices they’re moving around of the user.

Simplified tracking: 3D and image recognition

At a general level, eye tracking systems are divided into two types: those that keep quiet with respect to the user and those that move with respect to the user. The first type of solutions would serve for an augmented reality glasses where the position in our head is fixed. These systems, in general, use two infrared sensors with active lighting to detect reflections in the cornea. This system, however, does not work for devices that move relative to our eyes.

With the technology that Apple has patented, it is possible to detect where we are looking using a 3D coordinate system and a gaze detection system that requires a single source of lighting. With this system eyes are detected using the 3D sensor and then an RGB sensor detects the direction of gaze. The 3D information allows determining the position of the head and the RGB subsystem detects the direction of the gaze establishing a relationship between the position of the head and the gaze, offering a broader context. Thanks to this technology, eye tracking can be carried out successfully even when the device moves relative to us.

As Apple indicates in the same patent, with this system you could, for example, tell the Mac to scroll the content on the screen, for example go down a web page when it detects that we are looking at the bottom of the screen. On the other hand, if we think of a device where the images it displays must move according to the movement of our eyes, apart from the current visual control technology of the Mac, an important product comes to mind: future apple glasses.

Whether it’s improving the eye tracking system to increase the accessibility of Mac computers, allowing us to interact with our iPhone or iPad more smoothly without so many touches on the screen or the seed of future Apple glasses, it is clear that the company continues to develop interesting news.

