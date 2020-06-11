Apple has patented the use of a piezoelectric ink that would allow flexible surfaces the ability to generate small vibrations when electricity is applied to them. This same piezoelectric effect would generate electricity by applying pressure to the material, making it ideal for interacting with the device to which it was attached.

Apple Watch: Haptic Feedback or buttons on the strap

Piezoelectric technology allows electric current to be generated by pressing a material or vibrating this material after applying an electric current. Piezoelectric materials, for example quartz, are currently rigid and, therefore, incompatible with certain uses. The patent titled “Electronic Devices with Piezoelectric Ink” that Apple has just filed exactly addresses this inflexibility. Using traces of piezoelectric elements Apple claims to be able to endow certain elements with their properties, the first one mentioned in the patent is the strap of an Apple Watch.

Apple Watch are designed to give us haptic feedback with notifications or the use of the device. This feedback comes from the Taptic Engine, a vibration motor found on the device. Apple has long accumulated several patents with which it could transfer part of the functions of the watch case to its straps to optimize space and operation. The patent in question proposes that through the use of this piezoelectric ink the Apple Watch straps could take care of creating the haptic feedback of the watch. With this system, it would be the strap, which has a contact with our closest skin, that would emit the vibration, a vibration that could also be concentrated in the inner part of the wrist that is more sensitive.

Another example where we could see the application of this piezoelectric ink is for turn the strap into a system with which to interact with our Apple Watch. The precision of this system is something to be seen, if this patent ends up reaching a final product, but, if we take the current second-generation Apple Pencil as a reference, the perspective is more than interesting.

In the Apple Pencil we can make touches on the surface of the pencil to change tools, something similar could happen on our Apple Watch. A touch in a specific area of ​​the strap and we open an app or a service, we slide our finger along the strap to mute it or control the reproduction, etc., really the options are many and very varied.

Mechanical keyboard: without mechanisms and of a millimeter thickness

Continuing with the piezoelectric ink as a mechanism that allows us to interact, Apple proposes the creation of a kind of keyboard surface. Using a system of vertical and horizontal strokes of piezo ink the system would be able to recognize where on the tissue or surface we have applied pressure and act accordingly.

A keyboard with these characteristics would completely eliminate the need for a physical mechanism for pressing the keys, opening the doors to keyboards with a much smaller thickness. Furthermore, the piezoelectric system itself would be responsible for offering us a haptic feedback after keystroke to simulate typing similar to a mechanical keyboard.

Undoubtedly, the doors that the use of this technology opens are many and very varied, surely in a laboratory in Apple Park some team investigates all the possibilities that this system can offer. For now, as with many patents, we can only wait for the technology to either evolve into a final product or be replaced by an alternative. We will see what surprises Apple has in store for future generations of keyboards, watches and who knows what other devices.

