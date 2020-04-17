Among the many health functions that current Apple Watch includes, or is expected to include, there is one that is striking: its ability to detect water. With this system, Apple patents a mechanism by which the Apple Watch can detect when the user is in trouble and call the emergency services.

Water analysis and context detection

According to the patent, a future Apple Watch could detect the presence of water and if the contact is significant, deploy other sensors to detect properties of water that may be of interest. The watch could, for example, detect whether it is fresh or salt water and then perform various analyzes. The Apple patent exemplifies that if salt water is detected, geolocation can determine the position of the user and based on this make the decision to notify emergency services and facilitate location.

Other sensors could specialize in detection of pathogens or chemical elements in the water and alert the user not to enter a certain body of water or leave immediately if the case has already occurred.

The patent gives great importance to how the device can distinguish between superficial contact, with a fluid like rain or sweat, and a deeper dive. In this sense, it can be expected that future watches will have some kind of pressure sensor, in addition to the current barometer, to perform these calculations.

For now, the patent practically opens up more questions than it answers. But one thing is clear, Apple is investigating how to turn our watches into even more capable devices.

Share



Apple patents a system by which future Apple Watch could detect when a user is drowning