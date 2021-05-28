Apple opens up to sign language and adds new accessibility features

Eye tracking support on iPad

Continuing in the area of ​​physical disability, Apple has also announced that iPad will soon be compatible with third-party eye tracking systems, which would allow users to move a pointer located on the screen and click on different elements, just through their gaze.

What’s more, Voiceover, the screen reading software especially useful for visually impaired users, will also receive different updates, with more details about the images, such as reading and navigation within the text that appears in a snapshot, or the description of a person’s pose and / or objects. In addition, the function “Annotate” will offer the ability to add custom descriptions.