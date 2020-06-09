As reported by Europa Press last week, Apple announced the reopening of four of its stores in Spain starting last Thursday, June 4. And it did it for granted by adopting security procedures such as temperature control or limited capacity within the physical space, to guarantee the health of employees and customers. The funny thing is that there would not be all of them, and of the 11 official Apple stores in Spain, at the moment the company only opened 4 of them, those in Valencia, Zaragoza, Murcia and Marbella.

Reopening of Apple stores in Spain

The other 7 would remain closed, which means that you couldn’t go to the Apple Stores in Madrid, Barcelona or Valladolid at the moment, especially since those three cities were still in the Phase 1 of the de-escalation, while the others that did open are in Phase 2.

But that partial opening has been short-lived, because from today, June 8, Apple Spain has confirmed that it will open all its physical Apple Store stores in Spain, which also includes those in Madrid, Barcelona and Valladolid, which have already moved to lto Phase 2 of the de-escalation in Spain. Therefore, the Apple Stores of:

– Calle Colón, en Valencia

– Puerto Venecia, in Zaragoza

– New Condomina, in Murcia

– La Cañada, in Marbella

– Arroyo de la Encomienda, Fencing

– Majadahonda, Madrid

– Arroyomolinos, Madrid

– Leganés, Madrid

– Sun Gate, Madrid

– The engineer, Barcelona

– Passeig de Gracia, Barcelona

Steps to follow at Apple Stores



From Apple Spain they hope to be able to offer their customers “the service and support they need, either to pick up a new product or receive help with one they already have.” social distancing or face shields. And inside each Apple Store there can only be “a limited number of visitors at a time”, reason why the company warns that “there may be a delay time for customers without an appointment”

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Physical Sales and Human Resources, has addressed all Apple consumers in a letter outlining action to be taken at all. Apple physical stores:

Mandatory masks and measurements

TBoth the Apple Store staff and customers will have to wear face masks. And if by chance you don’t have it, “we will provide them to customers who do not bring their own.” door temperature controls, and health questions will be posted for those with symptoms – such as a cough or fever – or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID-19.

Daily disinfection

Another essential requirement, throughout the day in all stores in-depth cleanings will be carried out “Enhanced that will place special emphasis on all surfaces, products on display and high traffic areas.”

Pickup or shipping online

When buying, you can also choose to do it online, And Apple will offer you two alternatives: “We can send it to your home” or arrange for you to move around and pick it up “comfortably in our stores.” Online and phone customer service and support stay the same.

Possible closing again of a store

According to the directive, “These are not decisions that we make in a hurry. AND opening a store does not in any way mean that we do not take the preventive step of closing it again if local conditions justify it ”.