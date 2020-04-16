One of the important details that was revealed at the launch of the second-generation iPhone SE was the official disappearance of the iPhone’s 3D Touch, because this new device is compatible with Haptic Touch (or haptic responses).

Apple first removed the ‌3D Touch‌ with the launch of the ‌iPhone XR‌ in 2018. At the time it replaced that feature with Haptic Touch, and then, the function was implemented in the entire 2019 PiPhone‌ line. Now with the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ SE (2020), 3D Touch disappears entirely from the company’s smartphones.

Haptic Touch‌ offers practically the same functionality 3D Touch, but it is not pressure sensitive, so it does not offer multiple functions for each press. The new screen of the iPhone SE (2020) has opted to use a combination of the touch sensor and the haptic engine. In this way, when we press the screen with a little more pressure, the device detects that we occupy more surface with the finger, and understands that we apply more force.

After this, if for that area of ​​the screen in the interface we are in there is a secondary action, the device will automatically activate it, responding with a short and rapid vibration produced by the haptic motor, just like on iPhone with 3D Touch.

A new technology for those who come from old smartphones

For those who start using a uniPhone‌ SE (2020) and come from using an old phone with ‌3D Touch‌, transition to pticHaptic Touch‌ will feel a little strange at first, because it is slower than the ‌3D Touch‌ gestures, but since it works very similarly, most users should get used to it soon.

The removal of ‌3D Touch‌ from the entire ‌iPhone‌ line allows Apple to provide a similar interface for all ‌iPhone‌ and iPad models, so that when changing devices, the user experience does not change significantly.

