Apple Officially Discontinues Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad in Space Gray

In May, Apple reported that the Magic Keyboard with and without a numeric keypad, the Magic Mouse 2 and the Magic Trackpad 2 in space gray, will be available in stores while supplies last. That day has arrived, and the accessories in the classic and elegant color they can no longer be purchased on the Apple website.

Fortunately, the space gray keyboard and mouse designed for iMac Pro, although compatible with other Apple devices, they are still available on portals like Amazon and other electronics stores at a price of 149.00 euros.

Manzana has kept all accessories in silver. The Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad is available at a price of 135 euros or 3,299 Mexican pesos, while the more compact model can be purchased for 109 euros or 2,499 pesos. The Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2 in silver, are also still available at a price of 85 euros (1,999 pesos) and 135 euros (3,299 pesos) respectively.

First it was the iMac Pro and now its accessories

The disappearance of these peripherals coincides with the discontinuation of the iMac Pro, Apple’s equipment designed for professionals that is no longer available on the company’s website. The Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad 2 in space gray are here to match this iMac. During the first few months, accessories could only be obtained together with the equipment. Finally, in 2018, Apple put them on sale with the versions in silver, although at a higher price compared to the other finish. The most complete model of Magic Keyboard in space gray went on sale for 169 euros.

With the new 24-inch iMac M1s, the company announced a new generation of accessories. Now, they arrive with new colors and the Magic Keyboard integrates Touch ID. However, these peripherals are only available in the box of the new iMac. We still do not know if Apple will sell them separately.

Apple hasn’t announced a new iMac in space gray yet, so it makes sense for them to stop selling these accessories. If in the future the company announces a similar tone, it will come with the keyboards and mice that integrate the 24-inch iMac with M1 processors.

