Apple just offered more information on WWDC20 on June 22, confirming that the main keynote of the event that same day and the rest of remote sessions. The company describes it as “the largest WWDC in history”, since despite not being in person it will be free to access for all developers in the world. There is no auditorium in the world capable of accommodating all these people.

The keynote will be broadcast live from Apple ParkAlthough it would not make much sense to do it from the Steve Jobs auditorium because it had no audience (unless the office staff themselves occupy some seats with a safe distance to add cheers). Perhaps it is done from a room specially enabled for it.

Keynote, state of the union and sessions: everything remains the same

The broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. in California, which means we’ll see it from 7:00 p.m. in Spain and 12:00 noon in Mexico. We can follow it live from the Apple Events application on tvOS, the official Apple website or the official WWDC application on iPhone and iPad. In addition, this year it will also be broadcast live on YouTube and through various specific services for China.

Something that is also confirmed is that the WWDC20 will also host the State of the Union event, in which the developers will “delve” into the news of Apple’s operating systems. And throughout that week and until June 26 there will be more than 100 sessions with company engineers for all interested developers. On those same dates and by appointment, there may also be ‘One to One’ sessions between developers.

Another novelty is that Apple will present a redesign of their developer forums, which will premiere on June 18. And two days earlier, on June 16, the company will reveal the finalists for the Swift Student Challenge in which students had been challenged to create their own Swift Playground.

Apple officially confirms the WWDC20 keynote and reveals a conference identical to the face-to-face