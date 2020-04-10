Like other streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video or HBO – although in this case, only for the United States -, Apple now joins companies that are offering a portion of their series catalog for free during the coronavirus quarantines so that people have a wider entertainment offer, even when they do not have the contracted service. Hundreds of thousands of people are locked in their homes, so Apple intends to make these confinements somewhat more entertaining.

The service will be available starting today for people outside the United States, although it is not specified at what time of the day; However, we can guess that it will be in the evening, at the same time that the promotion for North American uaurios was activated yesterday. Spain is included in this promotion, so we can only wait for it to activate as long as we have an available device that can run Apple TV +.

However, do not be scared with the available devices, because if you do not have one, always you can consume Apple TV + from the website. In addition, and unlike before, Apple TV + can already be run on other smartTVs that are not from the brand itself. We can even run it on Roku devices, fireTV –the Amazon stick–, as well as on Samsung and LG smart televisions.

What series can I watch for free on Apple TV + during quarantine

The series that we can see will be the following, according to online sources such as Variety:

The Elephant Queen

Little america

Servant

For All Mankind

Dickinson

Helpsters

Ghostwriter

Snoopy in Space

You can still use the 7-day free trial after this promotion

But, although we intuit that These original Apple series will be available for free for the duration of the quarantineWe do not know anything yet, because Apple has not yet spoken about it. We could probably hurry up and venture to say that it will last at least a month. Hopefully Apple will extend the promotion a bit more, hoping that more potential viewers will subscribe to the paid service later.

And the best thing about the whole promotion is that you use this offer does not exclude us from using the free 7-day trial offered by Apple TV +, as well as obtaining a free year for the purchase of an Apple TV device. That is, if we liked the service, then we can try the full seven-day service. And the same if you have already passed that test: you can get these titles for free.

Although it is true that we must log in with our account or create a new one if we do not have it. However, doing this is free and we can do it from the same page of the streaming service; You don’t even need an Apple device for it.

