After renewing its Developer application and making it compatible with the Mac, Apple has shared more details from Developer Labs for developers during WWDC. In addition, it has also given dates for the announcement of the winners of the Apple Design Awards.

More details of the Developer Labs 1-on-1 and dates for the Apple Design Awards

After the inaugural keynote scheduled for 10 a.m. and the subsequent Plataform State of the Union at 2 p.m. (both Pacific time), Apple to Open Developer Labs 1-on-1 Reservations. In these sessions, developers will have the opportunity to speak with an Apple engineer for help with developing their apps.

These workshops will take place via Webex and each one will last between 10 and 55 minutes depending on the topic and will be available to members of the Apple Developer Program, the Apple Developer Enterprise Program and the winners of the Swift Student Challenge.

Requests are taken for appointments that occur the next day and can be made by members of the Apple Developer Program, the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, or the winners of the Swift Student Challenge. You can submit an application on Monday from 3:30 p.m. at 6:00 p.m. and from Tuesday to Thursday from 6:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m. PDT. Just enter with your Apple ID, choose a program laboratory, enter your question and send it. If you submitted a report using the Comments Assistant, include the Comments Assistant ID in your submission. Availability is limited. Applications will be reviewed and you will receive an email with your status in several hours. If you don’t receive an appointment, you can submit it again the next day, if the lab is available, or post it on the Apple Developer Forums.

Along with these details Apple has communicated the date to announce the winners of the Apple Design Awards. An annual contest that rewards and recognizes the best apps and games of the year.

Applications and games created by millions of developers around the world have had a positive impact on people’s daily lives. Join us in celebrating developers who used their ingenuity, intelligence, and cunning to build this year’s Apple Design Awards winners.

Without a doubt this WWDC will be unique in many ways. Thanks to the digital only format participation will be the largest we can have seen, when the capacity limitations that had forced Apple to overcome the positions in past conferences disappeared.

By the way, Apple has normally gifted developers conference participants with t-shirts and pins, this year the pins arrive for everyone in the form of stickers in the Messages app.

