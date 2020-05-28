In case you weren’t clear enough yet, Apple wants you to always have the latest possible version of macOS (and iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS). And if your Mac is not compatible with it, then the latest version possible. It is the guarantee that you enjoy full compatibility with its services and protection against security holes. The downloads are made automatically from macOS Sierra.

For this reason, the company puts more and more obstacles before those users who apply the mantra of “why should I update it if it already works well like this”. The recent update from macOS Catalina to version 10.15.5, for example, has canceled the ability to disable automatic updates through the terminal.

Either update … or update

You can simply ignore the alerts to apply the updates that macOS downloads, although the Mac “gets heavy” with the notifications for you to install them and do a restart. Until now there was a command from the terminal called softwareignore that prevented downloads of new versions of macOS, but now it has been disabled.

In fact, if you try to use that command in macOS 10.15.5 the following message appears in the terminal:

Ignoring software updates is now obsolete. The ability to ignore individual updates will be removed in a future release of macOS.

This change also applies to macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra users after its latest security updates. As I said, from Cupertino they will do everything they can to make you update. And personally I think it’s the best way to avoid problems: Too many computers I’ve found running OS X Mountain Lion in 2020, and that’s too risky.

Share



The joke is over: Apple no longer lets you prevent macOS automatic updates