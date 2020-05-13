With the launch of Apple News + a little over a year ago, the company was presenting its premium version to access magazines and newspapers. Now, a year later, Apple is planning to incorporate an audio version of that news, judging by the information recently released by Digiday. An addition that seeks to provide more value to the subscription of $ 9.99 per month.

Press news written in audio format as a new attraction driver

Over the past few months, Apple has been asking publications participating in the premium service to produce audio versions of the news distributed there, according to sources in four different publications that have responded to Apple’s proposal.

According to this information, Apple would bear the production costs. And the economic compensation It would be the same as for the written content, according to two of the sources. In other words, 50% of what is collected by each user is distributed to the media in which that user spends their time over a period of 30 days.

This commission is higher than what Apple offers in other digital stores. For example, 30% in the App Store as well as 15% in those services subscription when user maintains payment for more than a year. Reason some media participating in Apple News + have complained in the past.

According to Digiday, there is an obstacle to be aware of in posts. Many of its authors are freelance, whose collaboration agreements they do not contemplate the treaty of their work by third parties. Something that could be solved with a new contract with those professionals, although it would take time.

A release date for this functionality is unknown. In case we get ahead, we could expect it after the summer at the earliest, with a presentation at WWDC or in September.

Share



Apple News + plans to incorporate an audio version of its news, according to Digiday