Apple negotiates with CATL and BYD on Apple Car batteries

Apple takes another step in its automotive project. The Cupertino company has begun the first phase of negotiations with two battery manufacturers: CATL and BYD. The objective? Find a supplier for your future electric car, known as Apple Car.

As reported by ., Apple has made it a condition to build battery facilities and factories in the United States. It thus coincides with the new infrastructure plan of 1.7 trillion dollars proposed by Joe Biden, US president, of which 174 billion dollars will be destined to boost the national market for electric vehicles.

This requirement by the Cupertino firm could distort the plans of CATL, one of the main suppliers of batteries in electric cars. Apparently, CATL is against building facilities in the United States to supply Apple Car. According to industry sources, due to political tensions between the United States and China, in addition to the concern about the high costs involved in entering the North American market.

Instead, the news has benefited BYD. Its shares in Hong Kong have risen by as much as 5.4% during the late afternoon hours.. CATL started with initial losses, although it closed slightly higher than 0.5%.

The Apple Car, with lithium-ferrophosphate batteries

Apparently, Apple would be interested in lithium-ferrophosphate batteries, which they use use cheaper materials than nickel and cobalt. Neither Apple nor the battery makers have confirmed the Apple Car negotiations so far. It is also unclear whether the Cupertino company is in talks with other battery suppliers.

On the other hand, the source mentions that the company also could include your own battery technology. However, it is unknown to what extent CATL and BYD could influence Apple’s design and technology plans. Apple’s first electric vehicle is expected to go into production in 2024.

