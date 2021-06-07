Apple Music with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos is available starting today

Those from Cupertino did not take long to announce the arrival of Apple Music with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmosas well as lossless audio. Both improvements will reach all users starting today. These new features offer a greater experience when listening to music with compatible devices.

One of the novelties that come to Apple Music is Lossless Audio, which enables lossless music listening to over 75 million songs. The company has used a Codec called ALAC, which is able to keep all the details of the original audio. According to Apple, the results that are achieved with lossless audio are very similar to those of a recording studio.

Lossless audio can be activated starting today on the company’s main devices. To do this, you just have to access Settings> Music> Audio Quality. From this section the user will be able to choose the audio format that suits him best, with the possibility of choosing from quality of 16 bits at 44.1 beam, up to 4 bits at 192 kHz. In order to listen to music on this frequency, it will be necessary to have a compatible audio device.

Apple Music with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos also arrives today

Apple Music Hi-Fi

Starting today Apple Music with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos is also available. A function to listen to music with a more immersive experience. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is compatible with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, all those headphones or audio equipment that include an H1 or W1 chip and speakers integrated in Apple devices.

At the moment, Apple Music with Spatial Audio eIt will be available on some albums by artists such as Ariana Grande or The Weeknd. New compatible albums and songs will be added later. Those titles compatible with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio will have a badge under the play buttons.

All these news arrive at no extra cost and are available on all Apple Music plans. Apple Music Hi-Fi will be activated in a staggered fashion when the WWDC keynote ends.

The company holds a special event on these new features in the Apple Music app. It is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. (Spain) and can be followed through the application.

