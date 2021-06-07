Apple Music with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio could arrive after WWDC

Apple prepares an additional event for announce the arrival of Apple Music with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, as well as Hi-Fi sound, without loss of quality. These are features that the company previously announced, but are not yet available. The event, therefore, could spell its imminent arrival on Apple’s streaming music platform.

According to Macrumors, the announcement of the event has been seen on the Apple Music home page and will take place just after the inaugural WWDC keynote, where Apple will announce the new versions of its operating systems, as well as possible news at the level of hardware.

The Apple Music event will start at 21:00 (Spain). Everything indicates that it will be broadcast from Apple’s music platform and will be related to the introduction of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

It is not clear if after the announcement Apple will activate the new functions or they will arrive with iOS 14.7, a version that is currently in beta and could be deployed to all users in the coming days. On the other hand, it is also possible that Apple will confirm the launch date of these new features during the WWDC keynote, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Apple Music Hi-Fi: surround sound and lossless

It is not the first time that we have news about Apple Music Hi-Fi. In fact, Apple officially announced these features, which will reach the streaming music service at no additional cost, a few weeks ago.

Apple Music with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos will offer a more immersive sound. This feature will be compatible with the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, as well as with the speakers integrated in the company’s devices or those headphones and speakers that have an H1 or W1 chip. Spatial Audio will be available in thousands of songs and new releases will be added later.

On the other hand, Lossless Audio will deliver sound without loss of quality throughout the catalog. According to the company, the experience with sound will be very similar to that achieved in recording studios. Lossless Audio will not be activated by default, but can be configured in the “Audio Quality” section, within the Apple Music settings. The user can choose between different quality ranges, reaching a maximum of 24-bit / 192 kHz.

