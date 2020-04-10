Apple Music has announced that it has a fund of $ 50 million to guarantee the payment of royalties

The coronavirus pandemic has caused economic damages in a large number of areas and music is one of the harmed ones. Without concerts or tours, artists and labels are losing a lot of money. Therefore, one of the largest music streaming platforms in the world has decided to provide financial aid to the music industry.

This Thursday, Apple music has announced that it has a fund of 50 million dollars to guarantee the payment of royalties to independent labels.

According to information from Rolling Stone, through a letter, the platform announced that the labels that earn less than $ 10,000 Quarterly through Apple Music, they will qualify for an advance royalty payment.

This support is in addition to others that have become known in recent days such as that of the Recording Academy, who started a 2 million COVID-19 relief fund with his through his program MusiCares, and has received numerous additional millions of dollars in donations from companies such as Spotify, StubHub, Universal Music Group Y Warner Music Group.

