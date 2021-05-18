Apple Music to Bring Dolby Atmos and Lossless Music Starting Next Month

05/18/2021 at 2:24 PM CEST

After the clues we saw in the iOS 14.6 beta code and in Apple Music for Android, the company has officially announced the implementation of spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and Streaming Lossless, that is, without compression and without loss of fidelity. After all the rumors and hoaxes that have been spilled, these two music playback options will finally arrive from very high quality streaming service. The best part is that Apple Music subscribers will have access to both at no cost.

Apple’s AirPods Max have been equipped with spatial audio technology, but the headphones only work well with iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and there isn’t much content supported. With the addition of Dolby Atmos to Apple Music, you will have the immersive option to listen to music, as is already the case with Tilda HiFi and Amazon Music HD. Both of those services already use Dolby Atmos Music, so Apple wants to catch up with these companies and Spotify.

Apple has promised that content with Dolby Atmos will be easy to find on playlists and will feature distinctive badges so we can easily find them. In addition, he is working with artists and record companies that have existing material in that format.