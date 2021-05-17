Apple Music now has lossless songs and Dolby Atmos for the same price

After weeks of rumors, Apple Music officially welcomes songs without loss of quality. The new audio options will be available from June and will be included in current Apple Music subscriptions, so it will not be necessary to pay an additional fee to access them – as it does on alternative platforms.

In parallel, Apple Music also welcomes the Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support. Together, all these features will allow for “immersive audio with multi-dimensional clarity” experiences, according to Apple.

Default, Apple Music will play those songs that support Dolby Atmos on all AirPods and Beats models with an H1 or W1 chip.as well as the built-in speakers on the latest iPhone, iPad and Mac models. Surround audio will also be compatible with third-party headphones, although in those cases the customer will have to activate it manually.

Apple Music Hi-Fi offers more quality, but also takes up more space

Apple Music Hi-Fi

Lossless audio files, unlike compressed ones, take up much more space, so downloading a playlist can end up with phone storage or exhaust the data plan you have contracted with your operator. For this reason, the new lossless audio options will have to be manually activated by Apple Music subscribers. Specifically, they can do it in: Setting> Music> Audio quality.

In this menu, subscribers will be able to choose between two audio options. On the one hand, High-Res Lossless, which reproduces the songs without loss of quality at a maximum of 24-bit / 192 kHz. On the other hand, the company will also offer the Lossless option, which transmits files without loss of 24-bit / 48 kHz. In both cases, Apple Music uses the ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) audio codec, designed by the Cupertino company.

Apple also indicates that the option High-Res Lossless (the highest offered with this service), “will require external equipment, such as a USB digital-to-analog converter (DAC).” This variant is intended for people who are fond of the world of music who want to experience the highest possible quality.

It should be noted that this is not the only proposal on the market with Hi-Fi quality. Other streaming audio giants are also looking to make a big splash in the world of hi-fi audio. Among them we find Amazon Music HD and Tidal. However, Apple has become the first to include all these options at no additional cost.

