Apple Music for Android adds spatial audio without quality loss

Apple Music has added important features in the last time. The highlight has been the activation of the spatial audio option through Dolby Atmos, as well as the incorporation of Lossless audio, or without loss of quality. The news for these hours is that both functions they are now also available in the Android version of the service.

The latest Apple Music beta update for Google’s operating system brings with it the addition of these capabilities. According to 9to5Google, the application promises access to spatial audio (Spatial Audio) “on compatible devices”, but without providing further details.

In addition, users can already browse a playlist specially prepared by the Cupertino firm. From there it is possible to access the songs that support this new feature through Dolby Atmos.

Lossless audio is also coming to Apple Music beta for Android

Image: 9to5Google

The other novelty of Apple Music for Android is the audio without quality loss (Lossless). Those who wish to enjoy it have to activate it from the app settings, entering the section Audio quality. Subsequently, you can choose the properties of the audio depending on the medium used to play it (mobile data or Wi-Fi connection), or when downloaded to the device.

The new options are Lossless, in ALAC format up to 24 bits / 48 kHz, and High-Resolution Lossless, in ALAC format up to 24 bits / 192 kHz. In the application you can also see the warning regarding data consumption when playing audio without quality loss.

According to Apple Music, a three-minute song consumes approximately 36 MB with Lossless configuration and 145 MB in High-Resolution Lossless.

Another feature that Apple has added to the beta of its music service for Android is the automatic crossfade. This feature comes to complement the manual option, which allows a fade of up to 12 seconds between songs. On the other hand, improvements were also applied to the management of the Library, especially in search.

It is not yet known when the stable version of Apple Music for Android will arrive. The app has been in the beta channel of the Play Store for some time, but it is no longer possible to join the quota of users to try it. Undoubtedly, the addition of spatial audio features and no loss of quality may generate more interest in the future among the public who are adept at devices with Google’s OS.

