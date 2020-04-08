         Apple Music Creates Advance Royalty Fund to Secure Payments to Artists from Independent Record Labels

The coronavirus COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on the world population and the economy of many countries due to agreed mobility and work restrictions to prevent further spread of the disease. Apple wants to contribute its grain of sand and has donated medical supplies, more specifically 20 million surgical masks and a million face screens (they hope to have another million this week), in various regions.

Apart from donations, the company has launched a new fund through Apple Music, the Advance Royalty, to ensure that independent label artists continue to receive money for their work on the streaming music platform in the midst of the entire pandemic.

An initial investment of 50 million dollars

It has been the American magazine specializing in music and popular culture ‘Rolling Stone’ that has echoed the news by being able to read and ensure that several independent record labels are receiving letters with details about the Advance Royalty function of Apple Music:

These are difficult times for the music industry worldwide. Livelihoods are at risk, with many sources of income on which our industry leans, disappearing overnight. Apple has a decades long history with music, and we are proud of our close collaboration with the world’s best record labels. We want to help. Today, Apple Music has announced the creation of a $ 50 million fund available as future royalty advances to independent labels, to help them pay artists and maintain their operations. These advances will be offered to independent labels with a direct distribution agreement through Apple Music and that meet minimum minimum threshold requirements of $ 10,000 in earnings of Apple Music. Each advance will be based on the seal’s past earnings, and will be recoverable with future earnings. The agreements for the record labels of the advances will be published on iTunes Connect, in the Agreements, Taxes and Banking module, on April 10. To receive an advance, you must accept the Royalty Advance agreement and be on the latest Apple Music distribution agreement before May 8, 2020 at 11:59 PDT. We hope that together we can help provide stability for artists by maintaining a lasting and vibrant music industry. If you have additional questions, please contact us.

The current situation has caused artists stop performing concerts as the vast majority of music festivals have also been suspended, and that many choose to postpone the release of their new works, which means that new content does not enter the streaming platforms.

Aside from Apple, the Recording Academy, the Grammy Award-winner, has started another $ 2 million fund with its nonprofit division MusiCares, and has received many more millions of dollars through donations from industry companies like Spotify, StubHub, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

Track | Rolling Stone

Image | Unsplash

