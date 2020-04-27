By Estrategiaynegocios.net

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that as of today, is the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Consumers in more than 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music right away on their Samsung smart TVs.

As people around the world are spending more time at home, Samsung has added more entertainment and wellness options to its Smart TV platform. With Apple Music, available on 2018 through 2020 models, subscribers can access over 60 million songs ad-free, watch music videos and browse thousands of playlists selected by world-renowned music experts and trendsetters.

Subscribers Apple Music can also get personalized daily recommendations and tune into the innovative Beats 1 radio station, a global live stream featuring exclusive shows by artists like Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled and Elton John. Plus, subscribers will also have access to new “At Home With Apple Music” content including new editorial playlists, FaceTime group chats with artists at home, special artist interviews and playlists, and more to help to create a sense of connection and community during this time of estrangement.

“Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers, and because people are spending more time at home, we are dedicating ourselves to that mission more than ever,” said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Development. commercial of Samsung Electronics. “Last year we were the first television manufacturer to offer the Apple TV application, and today we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in providing consumers with an unrivaled variety of entertainment options, especially when they are looking for more content options on their smart TVs. “

Smart TV owners Samsung can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV app store, sign in to an existing account with your Apple ID, or start the subscription process directly from your TV. Samsung Smart TV owners can try Apple Music for free for 3 months with an individual, family or student subscription.

In addition to Apple Music’s extensive catalog, subscribers can also watch original shows, popular concerts, and other exclusive content on their Samsung smart TVs.

