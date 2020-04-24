In the past, in the business world, whoever owned something unique, different from others, made him win. This can be applied to the Technology sector and markets such as Smart TVs or smart televisions, in which each brand involved fights each year to have the exclusive novelty with which to win over consumers. But the current reality, knowing how to collaborate in joint actions can be very beneficial for companies that are a priori rivals.

Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung and Apple, which may be rivals in the smartphone sector – although curiously, Samsung manufactured the screens that the iPhone X mounted – and tablets, have been establishing agreements in the Smart TV sector. In May 2019, Samsung televisions received official support from AirPlay 2 and Apple TV from those in Cupertino. And almost a year later, another service from Apple arrives on the TVs of the Korean company: Apple Music.

Samsung has announced that as of today it is “the first television brand to integrate Apple Music into its Smart TV platform ”. Users in more than 100 countries will have the opportunity to enjoy Apple Music and a catalog of more than 60 million songs without advertisingd, watch music videos and explore thousands of playlists created by music experts.

Apple Music users can also get personalized daily recommendations and listen to the Beats 1 radio station, with exclusive live shows by artists like Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled and Elton John for everyone.

In addition, subscribers will also have access to the new space “At Home With Apple Music” which includes, among other content:

– Exclusive playlists

– Group video calls via FaceTime with artists from home

– Unpublished interviews

Compatible Models

Although there is still no detailed list of all models, Samsung has announced that Apple Music will be compatible with all the models of its Smart TV released to the market from 2018 to the current date.

Users who have a Samsung Smart TV can download apple music from the Samsung Smart TV app store, sign in if you already have an account with your Apple ID or start the subscription process directly from your TV. If you are not a subscriber you can try Apple Music free for 3 months with an individual, family or student subscription.