We all know that Apple is one of the most avant-garde companies of the moment. A pioneer in the world of smartphones and tablets, she is looking for ways to create new devices and reach all possible users. But the eagerness to enter more sectors is enormous and the Cupertino company could fully enter the world of banking with own credit card.

A credit card for the next event?

The events of the different technology companies always bring the odd surprise. A new terminal, a mode in your software that nothing was known about, an unexpected device … anything is good for users to feel the emotion of surprise even though the crown jewel of the event is already known.

But it is sometimes that something unexpected really is, as the launch of the iPhone or iPad could once be. And it is that Apple has set its sights on a new segment and could demonstrate it if it presents a credit card at its next event. No, we do not mean that Tim Cook shows that of his trusted bank, but that it is the bitten apple itself the one that sends the plastic.

Yes, until now you could pay with your iPhone if you wanted with the Apple Pay application, but in Cupertino they are looking for something else. We will have to wait for the event on March 25 to find out what his plans are for this new segment.

What things are expected for the 25th?

For now, Apple fans will be most excited about the company’s next appointment. It is a good time to see the balance of how the iPhone XS and XR has been sold in addition to introducing new devices to the public. What many hope is that the firm will launch new iPads and the long-awaited AirPod 2. It will be the company’s first event in 2019 and it could be a good start before the arrival of its developer event: WWDC 2019.