Apple markets the MagSafe battery for the iPhone 12

Apple has announced the launch of the MagSafe battery for the iPhone 12. It is an accessory intended for increase autonomy of the latest series of Apple smartphones when we do not have access to power grids to charge their batteries.

IPhones have historically offered autonomy superior to their Android counterparts. Apple has compensated for the lower average capacity of the batteries it installs compared to those that use Google’s system, with software optimizations and greater integration of hardware components, including SoC engines designed by the Cupertino firm.

But, like any mobile device, in the end you have to recharge it and this MagSafe battery is ideal if you do not have power networks at hand. Apple says its placement is very simple because “its compact and intuitive design makes it easy to load on the go. Perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12, so safe and reliable wireless charging doesn’t get interrupted.

Terminals charge automatically once connected, so there is no need to turn it on or off. There’s also no interference with credit cards or key fobs, the manufacturer promises.

The MagSafe battery can be recharged even faster when paired with a 27W or higher charger, like the one included with the MacBook. And if you need a wireless charger, just plug in the Lightning cable and you’ll have up to 15W of wireless charging. The charging status can be monitored from the lock screen.

The MagSafe battery is compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and is now available on the Apple website and physical stores for an official price of 99 dollars (109 euros in Spain). If the price of the official version is expensive, there are third-party manufacturers that already offered this type of accessories, such as this 5000 mAh wireless magnetic charger from Anker that is priced at 37 euros.