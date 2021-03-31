Apple Maps warns of COVID-19 measures at airports around the world

Apple Maps has incorporated a new function that gives notice of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at more than 300 airports around the world. From now on, those who travel using an iPhone, iPad or Mac can access the information on health requirements. These include the use of masks, antigen testing or PCR, and quarantine guidelines.

The goal is to try to ease the travel process and simplify it as more countries open their borders while the vaccination phases continue.

The data used by Apple Maps are provided by the Airports Council International. To access the information, you must search for an airport from the app and the requirements and recommendations will appear in the window.

Weeks ago Manzana added to its maps the places where people can go to get vaccinated within the United States. They can be searched via text, using Siri or based on current location. In addition, since last year, it also offers updated information on the increases or decreases in the general mobility of people after the confinement measures, segmented by regions and cities.

Information on COVID measures at Madrid airport in Apple Maps

At which airports in Spain and Latin America is information on anti-COVID-19 measures displayed on Apple Maps?

These are all the airports in Spain and Latin America where Apple Maps already shows relevant information on the anti-COVID-19 measures to which passengers are subject when arriving or departing.

More airports will be added as the Airports Council International be updated.

AeropuertoCódigo IATAPaísRio de Janeiro International Airport-Galeao Antonio C JobimGIGBrasilSalvador International Airport-Deputado Luis Eduardo MagalhaesSSABrasilArturo Merino Benitez Airport InternacionalSCLChileErnesto Cortissoz Airport InternacionalBAQColombiaEl Dorado Airport InternacionalBOGColombiaJuan Santamaria Airport InternacionalSJOCosta RicaCuracao Airport InternacionalCURCuraçaoJose Joaquin Olmedo Airport InternacionalGYEEcuadorMariscal Sucre Airport InternacionalUIOEcuadorAlbacete AeropuertoABCEspañaLanzarote AeropuertoACEEspañaMalaga – Coast of the Sun AeropuertoAGPEspañaAlicante-Elche AirportALCEspainBarcelona-El Prat AirportBCNSpainBilbao AirportBIOSpainBadajoz AirportBJZSpainSan Sebastian AirportEASSpainFuerteventura AirportFUESpainLa Gomera AirportGMZSpainGirona – Costa Brava AirportGROSpainFederico Garcia Lorca Airport Granada-JaenuesHEIBUTAX Spain liportJCUEspañaA Coruna AeropuertoLCGEspañaAlmeria AeropuertoLEIEspañaLeon AeropuertoLENEspañaGran Canaria AeropuertoLPAEspañaAdolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas AeropuertoMADEspañaMenorca AeropuertoMAHEspañaMelilla AeropuertoMLNEspañaCordoba AeropuertoODBEspañaAsturias AeropuertoOVDEspañaPalma de Mallorca AeropuertoPMIEspañaPamplona AeropuertoPNAEspañaSabadell AeropuertoQSAEspañaReus AeropuertoREUEspañaBurgos AeropuertoRGSEspañaLogrono – Agoncillo AeropuertoRJLEspañaRegion of Murcia Airport InternacionalRMUEspañaSantiago AeropuertoSCQEspañaSantander AeropuertoSDREspañaSalamanca AeropuertoSLMEspañaLa Palma AeropuertoSPCEspañaSevilla AeropuertoSVQEspañaTenerife North AeropuertoTFNEspañaTenerife South AeropuertoTFSEspañaHierro AeropuertoVDEEspañaVigo AeropuertoVGOEspañaVitoria AeropuertoVITEspañaValencia AeropuertoVLCEspañaValladolid AeropuertoVLLEspañaJerez AeropuertoXRYEspañaZaragoza AeropuertoZAZEspañaCheddi Jagan Airport InternacionalGEOGuyanaSangster International AirportMBJJamaicaC ITY Obregon Airport InternacionalCENMéxicoLic Miguel de la AeropuertoCLQMéxicoCiudad Madrid El Carmen Airport InternacionalCMEMéxicoIng Alberto Acuna Ongay Airport InternacionalCPEMéxicoChetumal Airport InternacionalCTMMéxicoAeropuerto International CuernavacaCVJMéxicoGral Pedro J Mendez Airport InternacionalCVMMéxicoGral Jose Maria Yanez Airport InternacionalGYMMéxicoAeropuerto National IxtepecIZTMéxicoLoreto Airport InternacionalLTOMéxicoGral Servando Canales Airport InternacionalMAMMéxicoQuetzalcoatl Airport InternacionalNLDMéxicoNogales Airport InternacionalNOGMéxicoNacional of Tajin AeropuertoPAZMéxicoHermanos Serdan International AirportPBCMexicoPalenque National AirportPQMMexicoPuerto Escondido International AirportPXMMexicolos Cabos International AirportSJDMexicoTehuacan National AirportTCNMexicoAngel Albino Corzo International AirportTGZMexicoNational Amado Nervo AirportTPQMéxicoTamuin National AirportTSLMexicoG ral Ignacio Lopez Rayon International AirportUPNMexicoRodriguez Ballon – Arequipa AirportAQPPerúAlfredo Duarte – Ayacucho AirportAYPPeruInca Manco Capac – Juliaca AirportJULPeruPadre Aldaniz – Puerto Maldonado AirportPEMPeruCol Carlos Ciriani Santa Rosa Tacna International AirportTCQPeruQrrascoMexican Airport

